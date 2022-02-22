Letter: Parents sending a very poor message

It is fascinating to read all the comments from people not wanting to wear masks during a pandemic.

Some say it’s about freedom and personal choice. It is hard to imagine that personal freedom can be challenged by something as simple as a face mask. Adults refusing to wear masks and who say masks affect children’s mental health … yes, masking will affect children when all the adults around the child insist that it does. Power of suggestion.

I think we have failed the kids by not providing examples of resilience, by relying on screens to learn from, and by repeating over and over how terrible this all is. Why not use this situation to build resilience?

Encourage the sense of being in this all together, and acting accordingly. Teach kids that through history, the human race has endured many hardships and become stronger for it. Teach them to cook, bring food to elderly neighbors, clean a home, raise some food, open and track a bank account, or help the family in some way. We could be much cleverer in our educational attempts.

Being online for hours a day is depressing, but we have built a culture that does just that. Then we have kids who are depressed, not resilient, and also have been given excuses to act poorly, in part due to poor parenting skills. Parents constantly complaining about their lack of freedom, and not complying with basic public health measures, are sending a very poor message to kids.

Therese Waterhous

Albany

