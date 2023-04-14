I urge the disability community, and those supporting human rights, to vote “Yes” on Measure 2-140, the public safety bond, because our current jail is dangerous, especially for people living with disabilities.

After touring the jail, a therapist who used to work at Fairview Hospital (a state facility incarcerating Oregonians for having autism and other disabilities), told me our jail is “worse than Fairview.” Fairview was decertified in 1987 and finally closed in 2000 because, like our jail, conditions were terminally unsafe.