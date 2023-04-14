I urge the disability community, and those supporting human rights, to vote “Yes” on Measure 2-140, the public safety bond, because our current jail is dangerous, especially for people living with disabilities.
- Forty percent of Americans in custody have one or more disabilities.
- Our jail was outdated soon after it was built in 1976.
- Our jail cannot be MacGyvered to meet current corrections standards.
- Our jail cannot meet disability standards or comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
- Substandard custody makes people sick. For example, our jail causes delirium, a medical condition associated with delusions and death.
- Substandard custody causes mental health crises such as anxiety, depression and traumatic stress disorders. One of our clients, living with autism, was recently an American in custody for one day. Our client attempted suicide when released the next day.
- Measure 2-140 modernizes facilities. This is not a worker issue. Benton County correction officers and health care workers are among the most respected in the Northwest.
- The new jail design will exceed modern ADA standards and improve mental health treatment.
- Our current jail is a public health and safety hazard.
After touring the jail, a therapist who used to work at Fairview Hospital (a state facility incarcerating Oregonians for having autism and other disabilities), told me our jail is “worse than Fairview.” Fairview was decertified in 1987 and finally closed in 2000 because, like our jail, conditions were terminally unsafe.
John Gotchall, MD, justice advocate for The Arc of Benton County
Corvallis