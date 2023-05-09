Trust is the thread that holds together the fabric of the United States.

The United States Supreme Court is glaring evidence that the thread of trust is frayed to the point that our country may be torn asunder beyond repair … unless Justice Clarence Thomas, for one, is forced to resign right away.

The unraveling of the judicial branch of government started when Mitch McConnell prevented the appointment of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court and halted Senate approval of dozens of Barack Obama’s appointments to federal judgeships.

After that, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, both unqualified, were approved to the Supreme Court for life. McConnell’s malfeasance skewed our federal court system so badly that trust in the federal judiciary is no longer possible.

It is unlikely that Clarence Thomas will resign or that Congress will impeach him. Allowing Thomas’ corruption as a Supreme Court Justice to continue accelerates the demise of the United States.

Ricardo Small

Albany