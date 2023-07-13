According to a common saying, seeing is believing.

Well, that’s wrong, and decades of research into human perception conclusively proves that our interpretations of events and people in our world are predicated on our preconceived notions of them.

Our beliefs derive from a variety of sources, including religion, education, news media and, more recently, social media. This understanding of human perception helps explain how we entered this era of a post-truth society. We have heard or read discussions of the social and political divide in this country, which is a direct result of the propensity to view events through the prism of our beliefs.

In our post-truth society, social media is resplendent with claims unsupported by facts. And when such claims are constantly repeated by someone trusted by targeted listeners, they further support the beliefs held by those listeners. Further, any effort to contradict these unsubstantiated claims with facts is countered with labeling and name-calling.

Some will counter that both sides of the political debate are at fault for this, but the reality is contrary to position. From reports comparing the sources of false and misleading claims, they derive almost exclusively from conservative politicians, conservative outlets and over social media of conservatives. These are feeding already established beliefs and exacerbating political enmity.

As Mark Twain is reported to have said, it’s easy to fool people, but it is very difficult to convince them they’ve been fooled.

Robert B. Harris

Albany