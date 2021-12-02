Letter: Other writer's letters not hateful

This is in response to Stan Sahnow’s letter of Nov. 25 (“We must continue challenging the lie”).
It seems that the people in the Trump cult do not carefully read anything written in opposition to the lie about the 2020 election and the taking down of our democracy. Your letters are not hateful, unlike those of your critics’, and I thank you with my whole heart for continuing to allow the truth to be spread and the proven-over-and-over false claim about a fraudulent election to be challenged. I fear for our democracy.
I hope all had a happy Thanksgiving.
Gayle Peterson
Corvallis