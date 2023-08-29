Leaving the grocery store a few days ago, I passed a woman sitting with a cardboard sign that read, “Need help with cancer care costs.”

I am ashamed. The USA is the richest country in the world, yet we leave someone who is already scared and suffering without access to the care they need.

As it happens, I, too, have recently been diagnosed with cancer. I’m one of the lucky ones: I have pretty good insurance. Nonetheless, I have a co-pay of several hundred dollars for each procedure, and I am sure there are many for whom these mounting costs would also be difficult to pay.

Research shows that cancer patients are more likely to declare bankruptcy than others.

This is a disgrace. The Oregon Legislature passed in the last session, and the governor signed, a bill establishing the Universal Health Care Governance Board, tasked with setting up a single-payer health care system for the state, providing quality care to all Oregonians.

Please follow and support this process via Health Care for All Oregon.

Jo Alexander

Corvallis