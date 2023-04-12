It’s unfortunate that NW Natural is fighting any attempts to limit its ability to sell methane, as pointed out in Mike Beilstein’s letter “State could buy methane companies” (March 31).

NW Natural, along with most fossil fuel companies, seems determined to maximize profits from the pollution that directly and indirectly causes climate change. The changing climate is already costing people millions of dollars in natural disasters, droughts and deaths, and will only get worse.

Of course fossil fuel companies don’t have to compensate anyone for the pollution that comes from their profits.

But NW Natural has a way to shift its business model for the future instead of staying stuck in the past. It is well known that heat pumps are the most efficient way to heat a home or business, and can be run entirely with renewable electricity.

However, heat pumps can perform much better in moderate and extreme hot and cold conditions if they are connected to below-ground pipes of circulating fluid. These pipes are difficult and expensive for individual homeowners to install.

But a utility with expertise in drilling, laying pipe and delivering product to homes could build a booming business supplying residential and commercial buildings with networked ground-source heat pump infrastructure.

Gas utilities in New York, Massachusetts and British Columbia are exploring the development of utility-scale ground-source heat pumps. Oregon and NW Natural can and should work together to build a better future.

Andrew Gray

Corvallis