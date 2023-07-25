Having studied at Linn-Benton Community College and attended many community events there, I was disheartened to read about its budget cut of $4 million.

That institution has made such a difference in helping high school graduates further their skills to succeed before transitioning to university, or in helping them acquire experience in automotive, welding or other practical areas.

It’s been a welcoming place for old duffers like me to reenter the academic world and also provided a place for public events.

LBCC instructors are known to care deeply about their students and go the extra mile. Oregon needs to find ways to fully fund these efforts, or our communities will suffer the consequences.

June Hemmingson

Albany