Letter: Oregon needs help from our free press

I believe in science. I trust science. I have a six-sigma black belt in statistical analysis. I am vaccinated.

The science clearly states that mask mandates are political.

Do you believe in and trust science?

There are plenty of tools to keep yourself safe now. Stop the politics with mask mandates.

Stay safe and do what you need to do to protect yourself and the people around you.

Let others live their lives and enjoy a smiling face. We need to see each other. It is very important for children; please don’t be selfish, and let the kids live a normal and interactive life.

Kindness is respect and trusting other people’s choice.

Oregon needs help from our free press.

Mike Kuntzelman

Albany

