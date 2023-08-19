It was disheartening to read on your editorial page of Aug. 5 that, according to one poll, 44% of 25- to 34-year-olds are disdainful of the value of free speech (“Free speech must not be sacrificed”).

I could say the same of Steph Newton, city councilor for Albany. While I appreciate Ms. Newton’s civic-mindedness in picking up litter, it appears her motive was not civic-mindedness but rather an attempt to deny another individual the ability to express an opinion with which she disagrees. Both the person distributing the flier and the person objecting to it have behaved childishly.

What is “hate speech,” other than another’s vocal opinion with which others disagree? I have seen no precise definition of its meaning.

As for me, I prefer to see all opinions aired in a public forum, regardless of my, or anyone else’s, reaction to them.

Peggy Richner

Albany