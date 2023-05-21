Oh, my! Yet more gun violence and loss of life in the May 15 edition!

When will the human race ever evolve beyond the pathological fear that urges people to kill one another? When will we realize that we are all one flesh, that we all share God’s spirit, made in his image? When will we outlaw war in favor of negotiating differences? How have we lost our civility?

I read with heavy disappointment the letters from gun-rights supporters that presented scenarios where a burglar is breaking glass and coming to kill you.

What wildly hysterical paranoia!

This sort of pathological fear is overwhelmingly harmful to our entire nation — anti-democracy, anti-human rights, anti-compassion, anti-human decency, anti-brotherhood, anti-beloved community.

It is exactly that paralyzing hysterical paranoia — that pathological fear — that caused the 84-year-old gentleman to shoot the Black boy who rang his doorbell by mistake; his only intent was to pick up his twin brothers after a party.

The aging man was so overcome by hysterical paranoia, his mind so paralyzed by pathological fear, that he couldn’t even realize that burglars don’t ring the doorbell! Only innocents do that.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany