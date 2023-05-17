John Dearing’s May 31 letter “Keep religion out of U.S. health care” contains one sentence that makes sense: “Belief that a human being exists at conception is a matter of faith, not fact.”

In that same letter, he seems to acknowledge the First Amendment’s separation of church and state. Why, then, does he insist the state should dictate to the religious on matters of faith?

He views refusal to perform abortions as a sin against his ideal state; religious people view it as a sin against God. The Constitution would dictate that, while the religious have no right to interfere with a legal medical procedure, they have every right to refuse to condone it or be a part of it.

Mr. Dearing’s argument is in direct opposition to that. He would lose at this current Supreme Court; he would lose at any Supreme Court since our nation’s founding.

I would further point out he has not demonstrated any societal need for more hospitals to provide such services, nor am I aware of such need. I have never heard of, and doubt that any reader will have heard of, an instance in the last 50 years in which a woman had to carry a baby to term because it was physically impossible for her to schedule an abortion.

Mr. Dearing, then, has identified a problemless problem he proposes to solve by trashing and dismantling that Constitution that is our safeguard against anarchy. I don’t believe his position will prove too popular.

John Brenan

Corvallis