Some would argue that it’s unfair that President Trump is being prosecuted for having confidential files in his bathroom, while President Biden, who also had confidential files (but in his garage), hasn’t faced any charges.

In fact, this is more comparable to President Biden going to the bank and the bank teller accidentally giving him too much money in his withdrawal. When President Biden realizes it, he returns the money right away. Whereas President Trump robbed the bank and tried to hide the money.

Put another way, President Trump had criminal intent when he took those files and lied about their whereabouts, and President Biden never did.

Severn Williams

Corvallis