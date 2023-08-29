Well, one more academic year for the Pacific-12 Conference.

Then two-third of the universities depart for greener pastures.

Now Oregon State University, Washington State University, University of California and Stanford University will look for a new conference, as they did not have enough qualifications to be in a “power conference.”

As for OSU, it might join the Mountain West Conference. The football team’s season-opening game at San Jose State University and Sept. 16 home game against San Diego State University could be a preview with new rivals.

The OSU president thinks the remaining members of the “Pac-4” Conference can lure some universities for a new Pac-12. Sounds like a lost cause.

If there were still eight members, the conference would still have a chance. But with four outnumbered survivors, OSU will have to accept admission in the MWC.

The worst alternative for OSU, and maybe WSU, is to join the Big Sky Conference.

At least the NCAA Division 1’s Football Championship Subdivision has a sound playoff format.

OSU’s other sports could suffer a little, as those minor conferences do not have a large representation in the NCAA’s playoff tournaments.

OSU could also suffer from recruiting and transfer portals, as athletes will look toward power conference universities, such as that other university down the road, as their first choice.

It does not look good.

Stephen M. Shields

Corvallis