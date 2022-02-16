Letter: One has to wonder about impartiality

In response to recent articles (Jan. 30) and letters regarding a proposed new development in Northwest Corvallis:

I agree that there are many beneficiaries of any development, as pointed out by Ms. Magedanz (“Development would benefit many people,” Feb. 10). My impression is that Mr. Lerman’s point (“Development would benefit one person,” Feb. 6) was missed regarding the argument that such a development would improve the lack of affordable housing in Corvallis.

To me, the real question is: Should a current, active Planning Commission member also be pursuing development business opportunities under the purview of the commission on which he sits?

I understand the need for industry professionals to help inform government decision-making: Their technical experience and judgement is necessary in many cases. However, surely most would agree that an individual’s business interests should be separated from government decision-making frameworks by either a period of time, or some degrees of separation.

For Mr. Boeder to be involved in the decisions to permit or disallow other proposed developments in the city, then turn around and submit his own business proposals for review to his colleagues on the commission, one has to wonder about his impartiality toward all of the other competing development proposals he is reviewing in his seat on the Planning Commission. Just food for thought.

Dan Irvine

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0