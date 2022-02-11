Letter: On May 17, join in voting Sam Palmer

After a year of Joe Biden and a Democrat Congress, do you like where America’s headed?

I don’t. That’s why I support Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer to replace Oregon’s “woke” Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden in this year’s election.

Wyden’s been in Congress more than 40 years — longer than most Oregonians have been alive. During this time, he’s voted or proposed legislation to extend the heavy hand of government ever further into Oregonians’ lives: imposing ever-greater administrative burdens on law enforcement agencies; undermining law, order and security on America’s southern border; and rendering millions of rural acres off-limits to the farmers, ranchers and loggers who feed, clothe and house American families.

Sam Palmer couldn’t be more different. He’s not a career politician. Instead he’s spent his life on the front lines as a wildlands firefighter, risking his life to protect the lives of others; as a registered nurse tending to the medical needs of Eastern Oregonians; and as an elected Grant County commissioner, helping guide his county through drought, catastrophic wildfires and a global pandemic.

As your U.S. senator, Sam will support prudent spending of taxpayers’ money; our men and women in blue, who risk their lives to protect us every day; completion of the border wall; and logging, thinning and grazing to improve the health and reduce the flammability of Oregon’s, and indeed all America’s, forests.

The choice is clear. On May 17, join me in voting for Sam Palmer.

Frank Herrera

Albany

