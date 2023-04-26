Think of Measure 2-140 as an insurance policy for all members of Benton County.

We buy insurance — home, fire, flood, vehicular — to protect ourselves from potential harmful situations, and you want the best coverage.

Right now we need better insurance for Benton County. Our house is on fire. We need protection against criminals, better mental health care, safer buildings for employees, help for homeless.

2-140 will help. We owe it to ourselves, our neighbors and all Benton County community members to provide the best coverage. Nobody wants tax increases, but that is how a community stays safe and thrives. That is what government does for you. Or should do. It can’t do its job when it doesn’t have sufficient funds. Benton County has been waiting way too long.

We pay now or we pay later. Costs only get greater and we face greater risks. Vote May 16 to protect your county.

Anne Schuster

Corvallis