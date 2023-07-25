Hi, fellow citizens!

Say, I used to own a cellphone store in Nebraska. Did you know your old phones can be donated to the Center Against Rape and Violence to be used to dial 911, even without a plan or service?

I bet half of Albany has an old, unused phone, and throwing them away is terrible for the environment. And recycling them can be hard.

So if you have an old phone, one with a cracked screen or that can hold a charge only for an hour and it’s sitting in your junk drawer, I beg you to donate it to the Center Against Rape and Violence. Your junk phone could save a life.

Timothy Black

Albany