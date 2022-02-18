Letter: Oil companies have one motive in mind

Why are staunch defenders of capitalism crying over gas prices?

Are any of you confused that oil companies have one motive in mind: profit? The pandemic resulted in less driving, so market forces reacted; they lowered prices. Now with a return to more people traveling, prices go up.

Here is reality. Oil companies make citizens pay for gas multiple times, not just at the pump. A conservative estimate from Oil Change International puts the “U.S. total of subsidies at $20.5 billion annually, including $14.7 billion in federal subsidies and $5.8 billion in state-level incentives.” Free-market capitalism, or should we say, corporate welfare?

Wait: There is more. Oil companies drill on our public lands; what do they pay in royalties? They pay 12.5%. Are you kidding? There are nearly 400 abandoned wells on the floor of the Gulf of Mexico. Some leaking. Who pays for that? Citizens.

The U.S. tax code allows companies to recover the cost of drilling for oil and gas and preparing oil wells for production — on our public lands. For all you convinced more domestic drilling will lower prices, think again. Oil companies in the USA export nearly 4 million barrels a day to foreign nations.

So whine away, when in reality the cost of a gallon of gas, including subsidies, damage to land and health and other hidden costs would make a gallon of gas about $15 to 20 per gallon. What do economists call all these hidden costs? Externalities.

I call it highway robbery.

John F. Borowski

Philomath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0