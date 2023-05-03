I am a retired attorney whose practice once included defending people accused of crimes.

People convicted of misdemeanors such as harassment, criminal trespass, criminal mischief (aka vandalism) and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle who receive jail sentences serve their sentences in county jails.

Because of lack of jail space, people convicted of such crimes in Benton County often serve only a small part of their sentence. Some of these people continue to offend after their release because the cost of getting caught is not significant to them.

There are a number of reasons to vote for Measure 2-140. Building a larger jail to enable the criminal justice system to better protect the community from crime is one of them.

Thomas Gallagher

Corvallis