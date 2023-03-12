This letter is directed toward people who hate guns and despise those who believe in gun rights.

Plain and simple, you who fear and hate gun rights are riding on the coattails of security you gain from those who support firearm rights.

The secrecy you and your family enjoy is what hides your capability for self-defense: nothing to differentiate between you and supporters of gun rights.

Imagine what would occur if you had the courage to place signs on your lawns: “No firearms here; we hate guns!”

I know you see my point: If evil criminals knew who was armed and who was not, they would certainly victimize the antigun zealots.

Without our present rights, you would realize what “only criminals would have guns” truly means.

Ask yourself why the mass shootings are suddenly just now occurring when they did not in past decades. Semiauto .22s were in the hands of kids in the ‘50s. Time for some common sense.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon