When should loyalty to your party be questioned?

Thirty-four felony charges (and that is only the beginning) against the leader of the party that prides itself on family values and fiscal responsibility. Hush money to a porn star who claims to have had an affair with him while his wife was pregnant with their child. And charges that that money came from party coffers.

In the past, lawyers, friends, supporters and fixers have followed their leader into criminal behavior and fallen under the Damocles sword. Supporting a leader who bullies minorities, women and the disabled, and has a disregard for the law has brought out similar behavior from the public.

It is time to look at which party truly has the interests of conservatives and liberals, rural and city residents, students, lovers of democracy, and those who need Social Security and health care.

Which party today supports farmers with farm programs, students with debt relief, workers with jobs, and schools with qualified teachers? Not the GOP.

I suggest now is the time to have common sense and to seek leaders who hold values of integrity and honor.

Jeanne Raymond

Corvallis