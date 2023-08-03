Start doing your due diligence about the 2024 presidential election now.
It is not too early to watch closely what the parties are planning for January 2025. As a matter of fact, Trump and his allies seem to have some pretty big plans. If either Trump or another of the GOP candidates is elected, they hope to “strengthen the power of the White House to limit the independence of federal agencies.”
Check out this new strategy cooked up by some of those same people involved in the Big Lie of 2020. They will never stop until the people of the U.S. wake up and vote them out of existence.
Betty Shelton
Albany