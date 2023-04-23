An investment in the community (“Investment in well-being of community,” April 13)?

Perhaps Corvallis Chamber of Commerce members should read the details of Bond Measure 2-140. The actual measure reads: “Bonds for community safety, mental health, and homeless services facility.”

Clearly this is misinformation, as only 4% of the bond measure is dedicated to expanded youth mental health facilities and homeless issues; 96% is to a jail and sheriff’s office. View the county webpage on the measure.

Additionally, the Benton County commissioners issued a proclamation to remain carbon-neutral in 2020. Building this facility will increase the carbon impact goal of 1661 MTCO2 by 700%.

The county is paying over $185,000 an acre for 29 acres of farmland never to produce agricultural product again. The county doesn’t include in its projections how much it will cost for added staff, facility maintenance and ongoing operations expanse.

As for taxes, the county notes that the cost to taxpayers to be $.55 per 1,000 of assessed value, and gives the example of a county home valued at $258,590. The average sale price for a home in Benton County is $540,000.

So it follows that the average tax increase will be $294.25, not $142 per year as the county notes, which will affect everyone’s rent and cost of living in a county that’s already one of the most unaffordable in Oregon.

This isn’t the location to build this extensive facility, on expensive land with busy highway access. It is better to use existing county-owned land.

Bill Kughn

Monroe