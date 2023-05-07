The article with interviews of current Albany school board candidates was informative.

I found it interesting that two candidates, when asked for party affiliation, stated that these seats are nonpartisan and it shouldn’t matter what their affiliation is.

Two days later we received mailers identifying my “Republican candidates,” Mattingly and Taylor. The Linn County Republican Party and Albany First PAC didn’t send these mailers without the candidates’ permission, so which is it? Does party matter?

Obviously it does to these two candidates, regardless of what they said. Not a good start for transparency and truthfulness.

Michele Harris

Albany