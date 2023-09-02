I am not a drunk, just 77.

At 10 p.m. Aug. 24 on Ninth Street, no other cars were around. A police officer or sheriff’s deputy came up behind me for 2 miles and followed too close. So I changed lanes, and he stayed there; when I turned left, he followed and turned on his colored lights.

He was nice, but I was not a drunk, as he had hoped. I was just another old driver, driving 30 in a 35.

Police should have better things to do! I am again voting “No” on the new courthouse and jail because this is the third time this has happened to me!

George Shaw

53 years in Corvallis