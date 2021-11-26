Letter: Nonprofits should not decide for us

I’ve been following the push by several nonprofit agencies to use sizeable percentages of federal rescue plan funds for their constituencies, particularly for homeless programming.

No doubt, on any given day a human being who lacks shelter and food should be cared for immediately with the resources available to do so. I believe this is especially true of our children.

However, when it comes to using large amounts of money for solving intractable social issues such as homelessness, we are now dealing with public policy, issues of long standing and of great complexity and challenge. Some of the forces at work on homelessness in Corvallis are influenced by much broader and more far-reaching decisions and policies at the regional, state and federal levels.

Despite the compelling ethical imperatives that face us every day regarding homelessness and other social issues, these funds are federal tax dollars that we all paid into to one degree or another, and taxpayers in this community still have the right to expect that their tax dollars will be used to meet broad communal needs.

I do not believe nonprofit organizations, despite the urgency of their missions, should decide for the rest of us how our tax dollars are used.

Shorting our community of needed investments can, over time, end up costing us much more, which can become a quality-of-life issue that can affect the economic climate long term, ultimately leaving us with fewer resources to help those most in need.

Alan Helfen

Corvallis

