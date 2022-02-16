Letter: No war declared on US in two decades

The front page of Feb. 3 boasted of the latest war crime committed by the U.S. military: six children and four women, plus potentially a few high-level leaders in the Islamic State (ISIS), killed in a Special Forces raid in Syria.

The recently published U.S. Military Airpower Summary revealed that in the last 21 years, the U.S. military and allies have conducted 337,000 bombings and airstrikes. That’s 16,000 per year, averaging 44 per day. Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen were the main targets, but Lebanon, Libya, Pakistan, Palestine and Somalia got a smattering of the blessings of liberty.

All this artillery, yet during these two decades, no country in the world has declared war against the United States, or its allies, nor threatened attack.

I recently read the novel “Skeletons at the Feast” by Chris Bohjalian (2008), about German civilians at the end of World War II. As they flee from advancing Russian troops, they come to realize that their current suffering was more than earned by the ruthless militarism, antisemitism and genocidal policies of their government — and their failure to oppose that government.

The violence of the U.S. military is as bad as or worse than that of Nazi Germany. When will North Americans be held responsible for the violence perpetrated in our names?

Mike Beilstein

Corvallis

