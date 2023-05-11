First, please vote “No” on the justice center $110 million bond. Vote, vote, vote!

Special elections often have low turnout and the county spenders know that, but you can bet all county employees will be voting for the bond. So let’s have lots of “No” votes to overcome that block. The measure is bloated with pork and money will not solve the homeless problem.

Second, do not vote for Michael Thomson. He is the last holdout on the Greater Albany Public Schools Board pushing the so-called equity, diversity, inclusionist, Marxist agenda. Assuring students have equal opportunity without disparaging whites or any other skin color should be the approach.

Thomson is the only board member with two ethics complaints. Found guilty on the one where he improperly approved a contract extension for former school Supt. Melissa Goff, which cost the district about a half-million dollars; recent one still pending. Please vote for Sean Taylor instead.

Thomas Cordier

Albany