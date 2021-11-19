Letter: No new Willamette Valley landfill

“If Coffin Butte Landfill can’t expand and must close, it’s unlikely that the state would approve a new landfill in the Willamette Valley at this time, largely due to environmental issues, according to Benton County Counsel Vance Croney” — quoted from the GT editorial of Nov. 12

Right. So then the editorial concludes that we Benton County residents should be happy to have the landfill expanded, amounting to a brand-new landfill, which would and should be prohibited in the Willamette Valley. Does this make sense to you?