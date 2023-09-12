I read with interest the article about proposed development along Crawfordsville Drive (“Linn County neighbors: Housing risks elk, deer habitat; ODFW agrees,” Sept. 2).

I live in Albany, in a dense single-family development. We want to live in a city, in a denser development, for the following reasons, which I think pertain to the proposed development: 1. Living close to services cuts down on drive times, therefore supporting the state’s climate change goals.

2. Living in a dense development is taxpayer-friendly, as costs to provide vital services such as fire, police and emergency responses, are less due to these being closer, and necessary resources being closer.

3. Risk of wildfires is reduced, as we have less fuel near us and availability of firefighters close to us; the risk to firefighters’ lives is lower in a denser urban development, compared to being out on fuel-rich land.

4. We’re on city water. Last week I was at Roaring River Park and the park host told me she had a neighbor come to them needing water because her well went dry. I wonder if the commissioners know about this.

5. Oregon has a mandate to preserve farm and forest land.

6. Development of expensive 5- to 10-acre plots for those who can afford it on forest/farmland is counter to what the governor states we need to do — provide more affordable housing — and is the most not-in-my-backyard approach to housing development.

Let’s not support for-profit development at a cost to us.

Therese Waterhous

Albany