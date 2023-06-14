This describes the near-daily terror inflicted on the West Bank Palestinian village of Nabi Saleh, where our friend Mazin Qumsiyeh lives.

On June 1, soldiers blocked access to/from the village, forcing youth out of their cars and beating them.

They occupied the village, shooting Haitham al-Tamimi in the shoulder and his son, Mohammed al-Tamimi, 2½, in the head; on June 5, the toddler died.

Later, soldiers stormed the village in a jeep and shot 17-year-old Wissam al-Tamimi, fracturing his skull with a sponge bullet, hospitalizing him. (Sponge bullets are metal bullets encased in light sponge.) Three snipers fired from a shop roof at anyone who moved, inside or outside.

Journalist (and B’Tselem volunteer) Bilal al-Tamimi, clearly marked as press, was hit with a sponge bullet at close range, breaking his wrist, which required surgical plates. Soldiers continued shooting live ammo and gas canisters, suffocating Bilal’s mother.

On Friday, June 2, soldiers shot Noura al-Tamimi in the stomach, causing severe convulsions, requiring hospitalization. Kafa al-Tamimi, who was seven months pregnant, suffocated from a tear gas canister that entered her bedroom window. Many residents were forced to remain outside their homes until dawn, when soldiers left.

On June 3, the soldiers invaded yet again, entering homes, taking one young man outside and beating him.

The 650-person village of Nabi Saleh lies downhill from an Israeli settlement, which confiscated the village spring. Settlers have burned Palestinians’ crops, destroyed beehives, vandalized homes.

But the middle-of-the-night terror by home-occupying, trigger-happy soldiers is much, much worse.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany