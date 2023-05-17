On May 8, the paper published “Michigan set to pass gun red flag law.”

The poster faces of this effort were parents of a 21-year-old daughter treated for mental illness since age 7, who shot and killed her brother, her boyfriend and herself.

Nowhere did the article indicate the parents made any effort to confiscate their daughter’s gun. They requested police assistance but were told police couldn’t help.

Apparently the parents felt it was somebody else’s responsibility to confiscate her gun and prevent three tragic deaths. Robert B. Harris wrote a letter to the paper that was published May 12 (“Response is to lash out at communities”). He noted active shooter drills are having deleterious effects on the emotional well-being of children.

Funny, as a child I survived air raid and atom bomb drills, and managed growing up fairly normal. Yeah, like hiding under my desk was going to save me. Harris concludes the feelings of fear and anger felt by many are nurtured by law-abiding citizens who believe they have the right to defend themselves under the Second Amendment.

Now I’m going to need some help connecting the dots between the fear and anger of mentally ill people and law-abiding citizens who want to own guns and have a legal right to do so.

My simple mind says mentally ill people are influenced by and express themselves in many ways simply because they’re mentally ill. I don’t have the training or intellect to conclude anything else but that.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany