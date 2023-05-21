The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce has been the heart of Albany’s business community since 1904.

As the strongest and most active business advocacy organization in the area, our mission is to promote business development that maximizes quality job growth that balances prosperity and quality of life. Every May we celebrate Small Business Month to highlight the courage, commitment and contributions small businesses have in our communities.

To create an environment for all businesses to thrive, we must be sensitive to the unique needs of our businesses. As the world transitions toward renewable energy sources, natural gas often gets overlooked as a viable energy option. However, natural gas has many benefits, making it an excellent choice for businesses in Albany.

Natural gas is a cost-effective energy source. Compared to other fossil fuels, natural gas is often more affordable. The cost of natural gas is relatively stable compared to oil, which fluctuates based on geopolitical events.

Secondly, natural gas produces fewer greenhouse-gas emissions than other fossil fuels, such as coal and oil. Natural gas is also much cleaner than these other energy sources, emitting significantly fewer pollutants.

Natural gas is a valuable energy option for Albany. It is cost-effective, versatile, reliable and essential to our local economy. As we work toward a more sustainable future, natural gas can help us achieve our energy goals.

Janet Steele

Albany