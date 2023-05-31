Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Why did the jail, etc. bond fail? Too many issues, lack of focus.

As Robin Rose clearly explained in his May 21 letter “How about drawings, detailed budgets?,” the measure did not describe exactly how our tax dollars would be spent. If the bond had had a single focus, such as Benton County’s homeless, it might well have passed.

It’s starting to look like another four years of Trump. Many political analysts agreed that he won in 2016 because he focused on jobs and the economy, while Hilary focused on her opponent’s character.

I became a Democrat five years ago, when No. 45 claimed that climate change was a hoax. It’s now evident that humans caused the change and it is causing the sixth great life extinction on planet earth.

This should be the focus of everyone. Despite that, most people vote according to their wallets.

Democrats are now shooting themselves in the foot — focusing on pronouns, abortion and transgender concerns. Very important issues, absolutely, yet most people vote …

Biden will turn 83 just days after the next election, Trump a youthful 78 and a half. Kushner will likely advise him to focus on jobs and the economy.

Despite their rhetorical passions, most people will selfishly vote according to their wallets and their own perceived well-being.

Ronald Coffey

Corvallis