The Kendall Natural Area — the riverside woodlands at Willamette Park — teems with wildlife: bald eagles, osprey, mergansers, foxes, herons.

This sensitive riparian zone also attracts campers. A friend of ours knows this firsthand, having stumbled into many hidden camps during rambles with his camera. After one period of heavy rain, he noticed that debris from the camps had been caught up in floodwaters and washed onto the beaches and into the river.

After reaching out to the city and learning that the Parks Department is too understaffed and underfunded to deal with all the unauthorized camps, our friend and a few buddies started our own cleanup effort.

Over the next two years, we hauled well over a ton of abandoned tents, bicycles, clothing and garbage out of a dozen Kendall-area sites. We took 300 pounds of recyclable materials to Republic Services’ transfer depot.

Twice we joined forces with Willamette Riverkeeper. The Parks Department helped by picking up bagged debris we had carried to trailheads.

Then, the week of May 21, our friend found a fresh campsite in a spot we had left pristine last winter. This was crushing to all of us.

On the hopeful side, HB 4123 (2022) mandates statewide policies for getting unhoused folks appropriately sheltered. Locally, this involves the city of Corvallis, Benton County and Community Services Consortium. Their five-year plan is expected to be complete this summer.

In the meantime, we advocate for more “No camping” signs and regular enforcement in sensitive areas such as Kendall.

Bill Gellatly and Lee Sherman

Corvallis