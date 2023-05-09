Many people I admire support measure 2-140 in Benton County for our “safety,” and for better treatment of the incarcerated.

But there is no evidence that the measure will make us safer. Supporters of this measure get many things right: We do need humane care for the mentally ill and the homeless, and to treat addiction. But a meager 4% of the proposed $110 million budget goes to these causes, and there is no indication that we are going to stop incarcerating our most vulnerable.

The write-up about this measure on the ballot is misleading. In capital letters: No. 1. Community safety (no evidence provided). No. 2. Mental health. No. 3. Homelessness. This is not a proposal to help the homeless or deal meaningfully with mental health. It is a proposal to build a $100 million jail that will substantially raise already high property taxes.

Our friends and neighbors in the voters’ pamphlet say, “It’s time to support a criminal justice system that we know works and reflects the values of our community.” I agree. And Measure 2-140 is not the answer. It is simply a vast expansion of our mass incarceration system that is failing us all.

This overpriced, environmentally unsound (as Phil Ermer writes about in detail in the voters’ pamphlet), misleading measure is not what we need. We must come up with a plan that is reasonable if a new jail is to be built.

Jenny Saarloos

Corvallis