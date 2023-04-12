Misinformation is defined as holding and perpetuating incorrect factual beliefs, and disinformation as spreading false information with the intent to mislead.

We often hear these terms with respect to Washington, D.C., politics. We hope that our local elected officials are above these tactics.

On March 22, Pat Malone, chair of the Benton County Board of Commissioners, issued a statement, titled “Benton County Board of Commissioners Response to Community Petition Regarding Coffin Butte Landfill.”

The first sentence reads: “The Benton County Board of Commissioners is aware that advocates are circulating a petition asking the board to delay its consideration of any land use action at Coffin Butte Landfill until after the county has completed a sustainable materials management plan.”

Further on, the statement characterizes the petition as asking “the Board of Commissioners to take action that is outside of our scope of authority under Oregon law.”

In fact, the petition reads “We are telling the Board of Commissioners to OPPOSE ANY expansion of the Coffin Butte Landfill before Benton County completes a thorough, detailed waste management plan.”

While legal code prohibits the board from DELAYING its consideration of a land use action, the board can use its discretion to OPPOSE a land use action.

If the Benton County Board of Commissioners’ statement is misinformation, they should KNOW better. If it is disinformation, they should BE better.

Marge Popp

Corvallis