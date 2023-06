I feel Memorial Day is not just for the military members who died on the battlefield but also those who died because of the battlefield.

I am speaking of Agent Orange. It will continue killing for generations.

It killed my dad; it has undoubtedly contributed to my disabilities and chronic illnesses, and may even contribute to my eventual demise.

Then there are the suicides related to serving in the military.

I feel Memorial Day is for those who served and died, period.

Jess Norick

Corvallis