Those who think socialist-style government single-payer health insurance would be so wonderful may want to look at the article “In need of some funds” (March 13) regarding the problems of the Lebanon fire/ambulance service.

The truth is, Medicare pays only a small percentage of any medical bill.

Ask any older person who has that as partial coverage, and you quickly learn it pays very little of the true medical billing. That is why you need supplemental insurance as well to manage medical bills.

An example of Medicare appears in the article: In 2022, there was almost $8 million billing for emergency services for Medicare and Medicaid patients … and the actual payments from Medicare amounted to a little over $3 million.

A shortfall of over half of the bill!

Read that article through and it will awaken you to the reality of a government insurance plan.

Hospitals and doctors make agreements to accept a portion of payment for bills, and you would be shocked at how little Medicare usually pays.

The fact is you need to have a supplemental plan to offer significant help on your bills!

Please read that article.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon