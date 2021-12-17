Letter: Media won't print unbiased survey

Regarding the article in the Dec. 10 paper concerning gun purchasers:

All you have to do is look at who did the survey, and realize that they phrased the questions to get the responses they were looking for.

Look at the violence in the cities today after police defunding; yes, people are buying, they finally have realized they are responsible for their own well-being. Police response has been reduced to arriving just in time to draw the chalk outline and take pictures of the aftermath.

I keep waiting for an unbiased survey, and that will be one that most every media outlet will never publish.

When push comes to shove, people, you are on your own to protect you and yours.

Art Waugh

Lebanon

