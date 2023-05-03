Benton County has long recognized the need to replace the current jail.

The jail was designed over 50 years ago to serve as a 27-bed booking/release facility, and to temporarily hold adults in custody undergoing trial at the adjacent Benton County Courthouse. A state of Oregon plan in the 1970s would have provided funding support to build large regional jails to house adults in custody from several adjacent counties who were awaiting trial or serving their sentences.

Due to recession and changing state priorities, the regional jail plan was abandoned shortly after the Benton County facility was completed.

The jail has been repeatedly modified to increase capacity to more than 40 beds and double the number of holding cells. In addition to its initial designed purposes, the jail houses adults in custody awaiting trial, and those serving sentences of one year or less.

Space constraints preclude programs to address offender needs such as substance abuse treatment, ongoing education, employment support and skills building. Food preparation, exercise and medical treatment spaces are inadequate to meet current needs or national standards. The building also experiences recurring system failures due to decades of overuse and lack of availability of replacement parts.

For more than 20 years, the sheriff has rented up to 40 beds from other Oregon counties to house our adults in custody, resulting in added transportation expenses (over $1 million a year) and separation from families and support systems.

Ballot Measure 2-140 will correct these deficiencies. Vote “Yes” on Measure 2-140.

Dave and Merrily Cook

Corvallis