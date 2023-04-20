Slowly our community is recovering from economic, psychological and infrastructural impacts of a global pandemic.

Measure 2-140 will help correct some of our county’s emergency response weaknesses revealed during the pandemic.

Our community’s emergency team, including sheriff, fire, police, emergency medical services and public health, responded promptly and performed valiantly throughout the pandemic.

However, the current emergency operations center was much too small for such a massive effort. As the pandemic progressed, the need for adequate, technologically appropriate infrastructure grew exponentially and was problematic.

Strong efforts were made to assure that everyone in Benton County, especially those with the least access to traditional assistance, were offered protections to help them endure the worst of the pandemic. Still our youth and families have been seriously impacted by the pandemic, with a rise in adolescent depression.

Rents have gone up, contributing to homelessness. Our medical system has not recovered, and many people who had Oregon Health Plan medical coverage are in imminent danger of losing that critical support.

The economic and psychological impacts of the pandemic have created an increasing need for access to mental health services, and an increasing need for healthful living accommodations.

Voting “Yes” on M2-140 will help improve the many weaknesses the pandemic has revealed. A “Yes” vote on M2-140 will help improve infrastructure as we build a healthier safer community. M2-140 is a win-win. I urge you to vote “Yes.”

Bruce Thomson, M.D., county health officer, retired

Corvallis