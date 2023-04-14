The Oregon Legislature is attempting to do an end run around Measure 114, currently in litigation in state and federal court, by introducing SB 348.

This bill is essentially the same as Measure 114, with a few minor changes and, in some cases, more stringent regulations. Challenges to this bill would have to be litigated in Marion County. Is this restriction legal? I doubt it.

Just like Measure 114, though, this bill will do nothing to stop the criminal, the mentally ill or the sociopath from accessing a gun and committing their intended evil act. Only law-abiding citizens will be punished by this bill. It’s inconceivable to me why the anti-gun crowd in the Legislature can’t see this.

So I have to ask myself, is public safety and saving lives the real motivation behind this bill, or is it really another baby step toward confiscation? I find it ironic and equally disingenuous that the principal sponsor of Measure 114, the Rev. Mark Knutson, is concerned the fees associated with SB 348 may make it financially difficult for low-income earners to purchase and own a gun. Can’t have it both ways, Mark.

I’ll close by reiterating this bill, Measure 114, and any other bill concocted by anti-gun legislators, will not stop evil people from procuring guns and committing heinous acts. Until criminals are prosecuted and mental illness is identified and addressed, punishing law-biding citizens will not mitigate future mass shootings.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany