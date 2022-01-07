 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Maxtivity receives community donation

Maxtivity Arts and Crafts Creative Space is a nonprofit creative maker space in Philomath that provides art, craft and STEM opportunities to children, families and individuals in Benton County and the surrounding area.

We recently received a donation from Unitus Community Credit Union and Oregon State University Athletics, who teamed up to create a Here for Good campaign aimed at helping local/small businesses who may have been impacted by COVID-19. Fans nominated their favorite local/small businesses that they wanted to win $1,000. Maxtivity was selected. Unitus believes in bringing the community together and spending locally.

A special thank-you goes to Ashlee Jacobson Dunbar at Unitus, who went the extra mile to make sure we got $1,000 in gift cards that can be spent on operating expenses and art supplies. Thanks also to Derek Neff, manager, OSU Beavers Partnership Services; and Marshall White, Beaver Sports Properties.

Lori Paul, executive director

Maxtivity Arts and Crafts Creative Space

Philomath 

