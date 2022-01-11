Letter: Many things would be clearer to see

The Cassandra Dilemma.

Cassandra was the daughter of the King of Troy. She was so beautiful that Apollo, the Greek god, gave her the gift of foresight. She rejected his affections so he cursed her by making it so no one would believe her predictions. She foretold the events of the Trojan horse and what it meant. No one believed her.

One doesn’t so much see the future as they reason it. But reason can be rejected.

As we look over the ramparts of our democracy, we see our own Trojan horse. And it’s not hard to reason who’s inside, i.e., race hustlers, socialist pimps, perverts of autocratic oppression and debaucherous elitists. As well as those we trusted who betrayed us.

What could possibly go wrong with a trusted educational system becoming political, with lower educational and cultural expectations? Well, you get Kate Brown lowering academic standards for high school graduation and supporting biased race studies as core curriculum, with responsibility, dependability and accountability as evil white supremacy traits.

Success is a matter of reason. Failure is the result of a lack of reason, not the presence of bigotry. There are all sorts of successful people in this country and, whoa, they’re all sorts of colors and genders.

There are lots of people looking for any excuse why they didn’t get the job as CEO of Apple.

If we were teaching aptitude instead of attitude, many things would be clearer to see, more reasonable and easier to understand.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis

