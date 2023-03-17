Science has been warning society of the perils posed by climate change for decades.

We’ve let it get so far that the signs of our changing atmosphere are now present everywhere. We all are experiencing freakish weather, and too many of us have suffered through floods, storms, catastrophic fires and their aftermath.

We now know that the fossil fuel industry has been aware of the dangers of burning fossil fuels for decades, and that they have been busy lying about it. The fossil fuel companies are still actively trying to block the necessary transition to renewable energy.

And big American banks are still lending the industry money to expand fossil fuel production even beyond what has been developed up to now.

That’s our money. It’s derived from our ordinary bank accounts and bank-issued credit cards. We cannot afford to do this.

That’s why people across the country are switching their accounts from Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, and cutting up the credit cards sponsored by those banks.

We believe our retirement accounts and other savings need to help create a livable future for our young people, not record-shattering shareholder profits at their expense.

Come join us. Science isn’t going to solve climate change. People have to. Let’s step up and make our money work to protect the future for those we love.

Jennifer Gervais

Corvallis