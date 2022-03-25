Letter: Make universal health care reality

On Jan. 30, the paper published a letter (mine) suggesting that people forfeit societal privileges if they willfully ignore pandemic precautions and refuse vaccination.

The letter's intent was not punishment for those who disagree with a particular perspective on COVID-19. The intent was to share for at least a moment the sense of fear and unfairness that health care workers feel when forced to rescue themselves and their patients from harm needlessly caused by others.

The Feb. 16 issue of the Washington Post quotes John M. Barry, distinguished scholar at Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine: “Honoring pandemic precautions does not mean isolating yourself. It does not mean living in a box. It means being prudent and careful. In addition to vaccination and masks, it means following Japan’s 'Three C’s:' Avoid crowds, close contact and closed spaces."

That approach helped Japan limit its death toll to fewer than 20,800 over the past two years — one-sixteenth the per capita rate in the U.S. See online how Japan uses the Three C’s.

The U.S., to its credit, invoked a COVID-specific universal health care system to get vaccinations and personal protective equipment available to Americans without fee. We desperately need a similar universal health system designed to control diseases even more pervasive and lethal than COVID-19: obesity, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, mental illness and many others.

Let’s make universal health care a reality for ourselves, our loved ones and others. Join Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates.

Michael Huntington

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0