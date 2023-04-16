It’s that time of the year: tax time.

Taxes may not be fun, but they should at least be fair. Sadly, decades of tax cuts for the rich have skewed things the wrong way.

Congress can take action now to help make things right. First, expand the Child Tax Credit. In 2021, Congress expanded the CTC to all low-income families and sent it as monthly payments. Child poverty dropped and parents breathed a sigh of relief. But Congress let it expire, and families are again struggling to make ends meet.

Second, enact a Renter Tax Credit. Millions of American renters can’t keep up with skyrocketing rents. While the tax code gives generous tax breaks to wealthy homeowners, renters get nothing. The RTC would give rent-burdened households a refundable tax credit to help with the high cost of rent.

Congress rewrote the tax code for a privileged few. It’s time to rebalance the scales. I urge our members of Congress to expand the CTC and enact an RTC now.

Dennis Epstein

Corvallis