Letter: Make sure students learn basic skills

I am writing to strongly urge Greater Albany Public Schools to set and enforce standards for student performance.

I do so because of the recent report that the number of GAPS students who are passing state standard tests in English and math has declined from previous years and is disturbingly low.

Substandard test results have a very negative impact on both students and our society. Those who do not pass standardized tests are much more likely to fall further behind in school and face a future of unemployment, homelessness and drug and alcohol abuse. Substandard learning in math, science and technology ensures, to our detriment, that our nation will be at a competitive economic disadvantage compared to other nations.

If we want our students and our nation to succeed, then our schools must enforce performance of each student, making sure that they learn their basic skills before promoting to the next grade level.

We need to double our efforts to advance knowledge, doing our very best for a strong, superior and prosperous nation.

Vickie Fullmer

Albany

